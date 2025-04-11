The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has intensified its commitment to promoting Made-in-Nigeria products as a strategic driver of economic growth, particularly in Kebbi State.

As part of this vision, NASENI hosted a Strategic Focus Engagement Meeting aimed at bringing together key stakeholders to deliberate on policies and initiatives that will stimulate local production, reduce reliance on imports, and create employment opportunities across the state.

The fear of low-quality goods is said to be a major phobia driving Nigerians away from patronising locally made products.

Studies have shown that consumers’ perception of locally made products is influenced by various factors, including marketing strategies and product quality.

NASENI is working to promote Made-in-Nigeria products through various initiatives with the establishment of 12 institutes across the country, focusing on sectors like marketing, education, agriculture, electricity, and renewable energy.

With the unveiling of the NASENI hybrid Hilux Vehicle, Made in Nigeria brand is said to be aiming for Excellence.

Stakeholders from government agencies, financial institutions, academia, and private enterprises discussed innovative ways to support the growth of local industries and the need for partnerships that could drive technological advancement and economic self-reliance.