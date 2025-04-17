The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NSENI) has convened a strategic focus group meeting with key stakeholders in Katsina State to advance the adoption of locally made goods.

This initiative is part of NASENI’s broader efforts to encourage Nigerians to embrace and patronize homegrown products and services for sustainable economic growth.

A renewed commitment to Made-in-Nigeria products could yield transformative results by systematically addressing production challenges while maximizing opportunities in local manufacturing and innovation.

Strategic investment in Nigeria’s manufacturing ecosystem, coupled with innovation support, can unlock the full potential of domestic production while resolving systemic constraints.

Nigeria’s manufacturing sector presents untapped potential, with opportunities for growth through targeted interventions in production efficiency and innovative capacity.

Nigeria is steadily progressing in its efforts to boost local manufacturing, particularly in the automobile industry and the production of essential electronics for daily use.

Participants at the meeting also appreciated the opportunities to participate in the meeting.