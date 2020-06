The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has approved the appointment of Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

His appointment came after the sack of the former SSG, Aliyu Tijani over embezzlement of funds meant for the renovation of secondary schools in the state.

Until his appointment the new SSG was a practicing lawyer in Lafia with over twenty-three years experience.

The appointment is with immediate effect.