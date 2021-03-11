Students of Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Nasarawa have protested over the introduction of late registration fee by management of the Polytechnic.

The Polytechnic had issued a circular informing students of the introduction of Late Registration Fee after March 11.

The new policy did not go down well with students of the Polytechnic who launched a protest in the the early hours of Thursday.

The protest led to the destruction of major facilities in the school such as ICT unit, school entrance, administrative block and host of others.

Meanwhile, management of the school have shut down academic activities for a week as a result of the protest.

