The Nasarawa State Government has isolated more than two hundred travellers from high risk states in the country.

The travellers are to undergo medical scrutiny and will be discharged as soon as they test negative to coronavirus.

Nasarawa State has joined the league of states across the country that have the coronavirus within their borders.

To this end, Governor Abdullahi Sule is working round the clock to curb any further spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, the governor visited the isolation centre in Lafia, where people returning from high risk states have been intercepted and isolated.

The government has also established another 100 capacity bed space isolation centre in Shabu, a suburb of Lafia.



The proclamation by the federal government banning inter state movement, may hopefully result in having travellers from high risk states trying to win entry into Nasarawa state in the coming days.