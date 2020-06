The Nasarawa assembly has recommended the sack of the Secretary to the State government, Aliyu Tijani, over alleged misappropriation of funds.

This comes after lawmakers requested that he refunds two hundred and forty eight million naira out of the one billion naira released by the last administration for education.

The assembly recently set up an ad hoc committee to probe the underutilisation of the funds. Mr Tijani was the former commissioner for education when the money was released.