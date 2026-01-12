The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide strike following what it described as significant progress in negotiations with the Federal Government and other key stakeholders....

The decision was reached at a virtual Emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held on 11 January 2026, where the association reviewed the status of its demands and recent developments.

NARD said the suspension followed direct intervention by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The association’s Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the suspension is strategic and conditional, allowing the NEC to assess tangible progress at its next meeting scheduled to begin on 25 January 2026.

A source familiar with the negotiations disclosed that substantial behind-the-scenes progress in the past week influenced the association’s decision to halt its planned industrial action.

“In the last one week, a lot of progress has been made at a very high level, in fact at the level of the Presidency,” the source said.

The source added that tensions had earlier escalated over the handling of the issues by the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, particularly the Coordinating Minister, Professor Ali Pate, prompting political intervention to stabilise discussions.

Several stakeholders, including hospital chief executives and senior political figures, were drawn into the negotiations to better understand the grievances of resident doctors.

The engagements, the source noted, have begun translating into concrete actions, including directives on outstanding payments. The source stressed that strike action was only a means to an end, not an objective in itself.

Meanwhile, NARD acknowledged internal pressure from members due to limited disclosure of negotiation details but expressed confidence that dissatisfaction would ease once agreed commitments are implemented.

In a summary of the NEC meeting, Dr Ibrahim said the lingering crisis at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, had been resolved following implementation of a report by a committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. A new reconciliation committee comprising Chief Medical Directors, the ministry and NARD has also been established to ensure lasting peace at the facility.

On outstanding 25 and 35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears, NARD said verified lists had been forwarded to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), while the Ministry of Labour had written to the Ministry of Finance and IPPIS to facilitate payment. Progress was also reported on accoutrement allowances.

The association disclosed that lists of promotion and salary arrears had been transmitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office, with ongoing engagements to agree on an expedited payment plan.

On entry-level placement, NARD said the Director of Hospital Services would issue guidance to hospital chief executives reaffirming CONMESS 3 as the recognised entry point for doctors.

It further announced the creation of a multi-stakeholder committee involving the Health Ministry, Chief Medical Directors, the Nigerian Medical Association and NARD to address locum practice and work-hour regulation. Preliminary activities are already underway.

Additional progress was reported on implementation of specialist allowances, house officers’ welfare, membership re-categorisation, and efforts to ensure federal salary and allowance gains are reflected in state and private health facilities.

Based on firm commitments from key institutions — including the Ministries of Health, Labour and Finance, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, IPPIS, the Budget Office, the National Assembly, the Department of State Services and the Vice President — NARD said it unanimously resolved to suspend its planned strike action, tagged TICS 2.0.