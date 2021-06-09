The National Association of Polytechnic students says it is in support of the decision of the Federal Government on the ban of the social media platform, twitter.

The National president of NAPS Olalere Benedict made this known at a press conference in Ibadan.

He said the Federal Government had the right to put a stop to anything capable of heating the country’s polity.

According to him, Twitter is not bigger than Nigeria, Twitter is an entity while Nigeria is a sovereign country.

He urged the Federal put in place control measures that will monitor the activities of every social media in Nigeria.

While speaking on inclusion of psychometric studies into the curriculum of Polytechnic institutions, the president called for a full implementing of the course of study.

He said this would allow students prepare themselves for the future in their chosen careers.