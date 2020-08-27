Two-time grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Western and Southern Open after reaching the semi final.

Osaka withdrew in protest against the shooting of a black man in a US City of Kenosha by Police.

The 22-year-old Japanese joins the protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police brutal shooting of Jacob Blake

Osaka defeated Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the semis where she was scheduled to face Belgian Elise Mertens, who needed just over an hour to defeat qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3.