The National Association of Nigerian Students has warned the Federal Government on what it described as inflicting pains on the suffering masses with the incessant increase of the pump price of petrol in the country.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the students body vowed that Nigerian students would vehemently resist any attempt to increase the pump price of fuel at a time of immense suffering, especially students from poor homes.

They expressed dissatisfaction with the prevalent and unwarranted increase in tariffs and cost of products and services rendered by agencies that are directly under the control of the federal government of Nigeria.

They noted over the last few years, the current administration has implemented an increase in the cost of purchasing petroleum products in the country, saying this has badly affected the lifestyle and living conditions of virtually every Nigerian.