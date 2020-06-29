The National Association of Nigerian Students has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro on how he manages the institution and execute ongoing projects in the Polytechnic.

The body made this known during a press Conference held in Abeokuta on issue concerning the suspended Students Union President of the Polytechnic who was accused of being a cultist and alleged to have been arrested during initiation.

National Association of Nigerian Students calls on President @MBuhari and @officialEFCC to probe the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro on how he manages the institution and executes ongoing projects in the Polytechnic. pic.twitter.com/eungFnC18b — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 29, 2020

The Vice President of NANS, Ojo Raymond says the SUG President was wrongly accused due to his refusal to support the Rector’s way of handling public funds, and matters that concerns the welfare of students.

TVC News Independently contacted the Institution’s Public Relations officer, Olusola Abiala for his response to the allegations but he declined comment, noting that the case is already in court.