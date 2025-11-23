Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary Catholic Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, have reportedly escaped from their captors and reunited with their parents.
The new development was confirmed on Sunday by the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, in a statement signed by his media aide, Daniel Atori.
“This is to notify the public that as of Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” the statement read.
According to the statement stated 236 pupils still in captivity, including three children of staff members and 14 secondary students, making a total of 253 children and 12 staff members still held by their abductors.
1. Samson Bitrus
2. Emmanuel Francis
3. Amos Mathew
4. Timothy Peter
5. Ayuba Victor
6. Bulus Emmanuel
7. Bulus Samaila
8. Caleb Hosea
9. Catherine Emmanuel
10. Christopher Ezekiel
11. Dominic Daniel
12. Dominic Elisha
13. Elisha Harunna
14. Elisha Yakubu
15. Ezekiel Emmanuel
16. Ezekiel Joel
17. Ezekiel Pius
18. Ezra James
19. Friday Joel
20. Gloria Jeremiah
21. Godiya Mathew
22. Iliya Philip
23. Ishaya David
24. Joseph Sunday
25. Julius Paul
26. Justina Adamu
27. Keziah Musa
28. Lawrence James
29. Lawrence Yohanna
30. Marcus Bulus
31. Mariam Joshua
32. Mathew Dauda
33. Micah Luka
34. Michael Jacob
35. Musa Timothy
36. Naomi Bulus
37. Nicodemus Ibrahim
38. Peter Jonathan
39. Pricillia Peter
40. Emmanuel Godwin
41. Samaila Dauda
42. Stephen Anthony
43. Sunday Shedrack
44. Veronica Iliya
45. Victoria Ishaku
46. Vincent Emmanuel
47. Wisdom Fabian
48. Yakubu Saminu
49. Yunusa Musa
50. Yusuf Sunday
Following the incident, the Niger State Governor Umar Bago, announced the closure of schools across the state.
He gave the order while speaking at a press briefing on Saturday after an emergency meeting with service chiefs and key stakeholders at the Government House, Minna.
The governor explained that the closures were necessary to protect the lives of schoolchildren until the state government can guarantee adequate security.