Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary Catholic Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, have reportedly escaped from their captors and reunited with their parents.

The new development was confirmed on Sunday by the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, and Bishop of the Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, in a statement signed by his media aide, Daniel Atori.

“This is to notify the public that as of Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” the statement read.

According to the statement stated 236 pupils still in captivity, including three children of staff members and 14 secondary students, making a total of 253 children and 12 staff members still held by their abductors.

Following the incident, the Niger State Governor Umar Bago, announced the closure of schools across the state.

He gave the order while speaking at a press briefing on Saturday after an emergency meeting with service chiefs and key stakeholders at the Government House, Minna.

The governor explained that the closures were necessary to protect the lives of schoolchildren until the state government can guarantee adequate security.