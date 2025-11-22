Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has pledged the state government’s full backing for the newly established Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma, as the institution commences its takeoff phase. The governor gave the assurance in Dutse when he received the pioneer management team led...

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has pledged the state government’s full backing for the newly established Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma, as the institution commences its takeoff phase.

The governor gave the assurance in Dutse when he received the pioneer management team led by the Provost, Dr. Muhammad Yusha’u Gwaram, during a courtesy visit to Government House.

Namadi described the appointment of the college’s first management team as both historic and demanding, noting that the institution’s success depends largely on the groundwork laid at its inception.

“Establishing a new institution is not an effortless task. You are now part of history. If the college succeeds, your names will be remembered positively; if it fails, the same applies. But I am confident, given the calibre of the team, that the college is starting on the right footing,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law the bills establishing the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma, and the Federal College of Education, Birnin Kudu.

He announced that the state is on course to secure a third federal institution following discussions with the president.

“We are greatly indebted to the president for assenting to the bills establishing both colleges. And let me inform you, Provost: we are working on securing a third federal institution for Jigawa. I have discussed it with the president, and Insha’Allah, it will come to fruition,” he said.

Namadi pledged unwavering government support to ensure the smooth takeoff of the new college, describing Dr. Gwaram as an experienced agriculturist and seasoned administrator capable of steering the institution toward long-term growth.

He also commended the Ministers of Agriculture and Education, as well as Hon. Fulata, the member representing Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma Federal Constituency, for championing the establishment of the new federal institutions

He further praised the Provost and the state’s Commissioner for Higher Education for their dedication, saying “the hard work has paid off.”

In his remarks, Provost Dr. Muhammad Yusha’u Gwaram thanked the Jigawa government for its support and reaffirmed the college’s readiness to begin operations.

“This college is to be a specialized institution where modern agricultural techniques will be taught. We intend to educate our farmers and also bring other relevant agencies into Jigawa,” he said.

He added that the management is already engaging with regulatory bodies such as the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to facilitate a seamless takeoff.

Gwaram acknowledged the extensive consultations with federal agencies and stakeholders that culminated in the approval of the institution, assuring the governor of the team’s commitment to deliver on its mandate.