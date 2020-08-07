Nigerian singer and songwriter, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, has been fined the sum of 100,000 naira at the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi for violating the cessation of movement and interstates travel order in Lagos.

This was after operatives of the Lagos Police Command, from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba arraigned him and his manager, Seyi Awonuga.

They both pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of cessation of movement and interstates travel order made under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention) Regulation No 2 of 2020.

The offence is punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015

It could be recalled that Naira Marley travelled by air from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert and back to Lagos on June the 13th, a trip deemed non-essential,and prohibited in line with safety protocols against the spread of covid-19.

This is the second time Naira Marley will be found flouting the preventive guidelines against the Coronavirus

In April, Naira Marley and politician, Rasheed Gbadamosi were charged for violating the COVID-19 lockdown, but the charges were dropped.

This followed his undertaking to join the Lagos State campaign against the spread of the COVID-19 by making a free audio-visual publication towards the campaign.