The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) of Nigeria has implemented a downward review of the Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage. Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier urged the commission to review Hajj fares downward, a move the commission described as a reflection of genuine empathy towards the f...

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) of Nigeria has implemented a downward review of the Hajj fare for the 2026 pilgrimage.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier urged the commission to review Hajj fares downward, a move the commission described as a reflection of genuine empathy towards the financial strain faced by many Muslims who dream of performing the sacred pilgrimage.

According to a Monday statement made available to TVC, the commission stated it has approved a reduced fare from over N8.7 million for intending pilgrims from the Southern zone and N8m from those travelling from the north.

The statement noted that the revised figure would see N792,943.83 reduced from the initial 2025 Hajj fare, depending on the pilgrim’s departure zone.