The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned against incitement to its open drug markets enforcement policy going on across the country.

The agency said it has become aware of misleading videos circulating on social media, in which a social media influencer attempted to incite traders at the Onitsha Bridge Head Market against the Federal Government’s regulatory efforts.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement on Tuesday,”alerts the public and relevant security agencies to this incitement, which may amount to a breach of the Cybercrime Act.”

It recalled that between February 9 and March 27, 2025, it conducted a nationwide enforcement operation targeting three major Open Drug Markets: Idumota (Lagos), Aba (Abia), and Onitsha (Anambra).

“ These operations resulted in the seizure and destruction of banned, expired, falsified, and substandard medicines and controlled substances valued at over one trillion Naira. Investigations revealed that the warehouses, shops, and distribution outlets in these markets failed to meet Good Storage and Distribution Practice (6509) standards and were not registered with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), in clear violation of national laws.

“As part of regulatory actions, investigative charges were imposed on the offending operators as stipulated in federal government regulations.

“These included: A N5,000,000 investigative charge for the sale of unregistered products, which was reduced to ₩200,000 following appeals.

“A N2,000,000 investigative charge for violations of Good Storage and Distribution Practices, reduced to N500,000 after further appeals.

“These penalties are officially gazetted charges and were applied fairly across the affected markets, “it said.

NAFDAC said it remains committed to its mandate of safeguarding public health by ensuring that all medical products,drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and others circulating in Nigeria are safe, effective, and of good quality.

“By enforcing compliance with regulations, the Agency aims to protect the most vulnerable, including pregnant women, children, and individuals with chronic conditions.

“NAFDAC assures the public that it will continue to operate within the bounds of its legal mandate and will not be deterred by attempts to derail critical regulatory reforms, “it added.