The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over a misleading video circulating on social media, in which a popular influencer allegedly incites traders at Onitsha Bridge Head Market against the Federal Government’s regulatory activities.

In a statement issued by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Agency warned that such content may constitute a breach of Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act and called on the public and security agencies to remain alert to acts of incitement.

Between 9 February and 27 March 2025, NAFDAC conducted a nationwide enforcement operation across three major open drug markets—Idumota in Lagos, Aba in Abia State, and Onitsha in Anambra State. The operation led to the seizure and destruction of banned, expired, falsified, and substandard medicines and controlled substances valued at over ₦1 trillion.

According to the Agency, investigations showed that many of the shops, warehouses, and distribution outlets in these markets violated Good Storage and Distribution Practice (GSDP) standards and were not registered with the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, contravening national regulations.

As part of its regulatory action, NAFDAC imposed investigative charges on violators. These included a ₦5 million charge for selling unregistered products—later reduced to ₦200,000 following appeals—and a ₦2 million charge for GSDP violations, reduced to ₦500,000 after further consideration.

“These penalties are officially gazetted and were applied uniformly across affected locations,” the statement noted.

Reaffirming its commitment to public health, NAFDAC said it would continue to enforce regulatory compliance to ensure that all drugs, vaccines, medical devices, and other medical products in Nigeria are safe, effective, and of high quality.

The Agency stressed that its efforts aim to protect vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, and people living with chronic conditions.

“NAFDAC will not be deterred by efforts to derail critical regulatory reforms,” Prof. Adeyeye affirmed.