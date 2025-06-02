The alert comes after CDSCO flagged several pharmaceutical products as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) following failed quality control tests. The medications, sampled from various distribution and sales points across India, were manufactured by 17 pharmaceutical companies—some of which have business ties, subsidiaries, or product presence in Nigeria.
The companies named in the report include:
-
Abaris Healthcare Pvt Ltd
-
Alencure Biotech Pvt Ltd
-
Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd
-
Health Biotech Ltd
-
HIGGS Healthcare
-
Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL)
-
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd
-
Legend Industries
-
Martins & Brown Biosciences Pvt Ltd
-
Mascot Health Series Pvt Ltd
-
Micron Pharmaceutical
-
Orison Pharma International
-
Rivpra Formulation Pvt Ltd
-
Sai Parenterals Ltd
-
Symbiosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
-
Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd
-
Zee Laboratories Ltd
In response, NAFDAC has called on healthcare professionals, pharmacists, and consumers across Nigeria to exercise heightened vigilance when handling pharmaceutical products, especially those of Indian origin.
Members of the public are urged to report suspected cases of substandard or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, via the toll-free number 0800-162-3322, or by email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.
NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the local distribution of the flagged products.
Leave a Reply