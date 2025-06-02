The alert comes after CDSCO flagged several pharmaceutical products as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) following failed quality control tests. The medications, sampled from various distribution and sales points across India, were manufactured by 17 pharmaceutical companies—some of which have business ties, subsidiaries, or product presence in Nigeria.

The companies named in the report include:

Abaris Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Alencure Biotech Pvt Ltd

Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Health Biotech Ltd

HIGGS Healthcare

Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KAPL)

Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd

Legend Industries

Martins & Brown Biosciences Pvt Ltd

Mascot Health Series Pvt Ltd

Micron Pharmaceutical

Orison Pharma International

Rivpra Formulation Pvt Ltd

Sai Parenterals Ltd

Symbiosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Zee Laboratories Ltd

In response, NAFDAC has called on healthcare professionals, pharmacists, and consumers across Nigeria to exercise heightened vigilance when handling pharmaceutical products, especially those of Indian origin.

Members of the public are urged to report suspected cases of substandard or falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office, via the toll-free number 0800-162-3322, or by email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the local distribution of the flagged products.