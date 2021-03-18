The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said the strange disease in Kano State is caused by food poisoning through a flavoured drink.

The Director-General of the Agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview with Journalists.

Mrs. Adeyeye described the incident as “very serious,” adding that investigations are still in progress.

“The Kano incident is a case of food poisoning with flavored drinks that has a chemical called Dansami. It is very serious because food poisoning resulted in diarrhoea, vomiting, and hospitalisation.

“Our zonal director, Pharmacist Gimba, is on top of this and our pharmacovigilance officers are also investigating what actually happened.

“We’re going to do a lot of testing in the lab to know the nature of this chemical that probably led to the food poisoning,” she said.

She said although the chances of recurrence are minimal, NAFDAC is yet to find out if it is a drink approved by the agency or an imported drink.

Kano state recently suffered an outbreak of a strange infection with three persons feared dead and many others hospitalised.

The State Ministry of Health confirmed that the affected patients presented symptoms of haematuria which causes bloody urine or dark urine, fever, lethargy, and sometimes jaundice.