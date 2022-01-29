NAFDAC confiscates adulterated Wheat in Gombe

National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Gombe, has announced the confiscation of 80 bags of adulterated wheat found in the store of one Adamu Hassan in Gombe market.

NAFDAC’s State Coordinator, James Agada, who displayed the adulterated wheat to journalists in Gombe, warned members of the public to be wary of such wheat, which he said are not meant for human consumption.

According to Agada, the 80 bags of adulterated wheat were meant for planting by farmers as it has been treated with pesticides and not for human consumption.

He said a measure of wheat originally goes between N600 -N1,000, while the adulterated wheat goes between N200- N300 making it in high demand.

He warned that the consequence of consuming such pesticides treated wheat is dangerous to health of members of the public.

According to Agada, investigations by NAFDAC revealed that the chemically treated wheat is meant for farmers with the Anchor Borrowers programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.