The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has joined the world in celebrating the 2025 World Food Day, themed “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future“.

According to a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, the agency stated that “NAFDAC joined the global community in celebrating #WorldFoodDay on October 16, 2025.”

In honour of the remarkable occasion, the agency revealed that the Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN) Directorate has organised a capacity-building session for officers, reinforcing the Agency’s commitment to ensuring food safety and quality in Nigeria.

The statement further revealed that the 2025 celebration underscores the importance of collaboration among governments, industry, academia, NGOs, civil society, and consumers. It calls for joint efforts to ensure the production and availability of safe, nutritious, and high-quality food that meets national and international standards.

NAFDAC encourages all stakeholders to work together toward achieving safer food systems and a sustainable future for all.