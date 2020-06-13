The Chief of the Air Staff , (NAF), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar says the Nigeria Air Force is more than ever committed to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

The Airforce Chief who was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Yakubu stated this at the inauguration of a block of six flats for single officers and a Medical Centre at 271,NAF Detachment Birnin Gawri Kaduna State.

He also encouraged officers of the NAF to remain committed to their duties while being proud of the sacrifices being made to ensure that Nigeria is secured and its people protected from the purveyors of evil.