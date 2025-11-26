The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has forged a stronger alliance with the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission Limited to reinforce the security protection of the national oil and gas infrastructures nationwide. In a Wednesday statement and pictures shared on the Force’s official X handle, the pa...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has forged a stronger alliance with the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission Limited to reinforce the security protection of the national oil and gas infrastructures nationwide.

In a Wednesday statement and pictures shared on the Force’s official X handle, the partnership is a renewed drive at protecting Nigeria.

NAF, NNPC Forge Stronger Alliance To Reinforce Security Of National Oil and Gas Infrastructure.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership in a renewed drive to protect Nigeria.”

TVC previously reported that in the ongoing campaign against illegal bunkering and crude oil theft, the operatives of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army have arrested 28 crude oil thieves and shut down several illegal mining sites across the Niger Delta region.

According to a Monday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, the operation, which was in conjunction with other security agencies, has been consolidating their efforts in the ongoing Anti-Crude Oil Theft operations in several states in the Niger Delta Region.