The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated 78 personnel from its School of Air Intelligence (NAFSAINT) in Makurdi, Benue State, to strengthen intelligence operations and support national security efforts.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on Friday, the Chief of Air Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Dalhat Ladan, urged the new officers to demonstrate integrity, precision, and commitment in gathering and analysing intelligence for operational success.

He said the training was in line with the Chief of Air Staff’s (CAS) command philosophy of transforming the NAF into an agile and resilient force capable of meeting the nation’s airpower demands in diverse operational environments.

“Intelligence is not for the faint-hearted. It demands patience, precision, courage, and above all, integrity,” Ladan said. “The responsibility placed upon intelligence personnel is immense — you must safeguard NAF assets, analyse intelligence reports with accuracy, and provide timely support to operations.”

Ladan commended the CAS, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, for sustaining key airpower capabilities and supporting the intelligence arm of the force. He also praised the instructors and staff of NAFSAINT for upholding high standards of training and professionalism.

The Air Officer Commanding, Training Command, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, said the newly trained personnel would enhance NAF operations through improved intelligence gathering and analysis.

Commandant of NAFSAINT, Air Commodore Adolphus Akins, said the courses covered advanced, intermediate, and basic intelligence programmes lasting between 12 and 16 weeks.

Out of 87 participants who commenced the training, 78 successfully completed the programmes.

The event featured the presentation of awards to outstanding graduates.