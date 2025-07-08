Military sources revealed that the high-value targets identified as Wa Jahode and Loghpere had served as fortified hideouts for the insurgents and had recently witnessed increased activity, including logistics build-ups and the reported presence of senior JAS commanders.

The strikes followed confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which detected heavily defended compounds bearing terrorist identifiers such as black flags and solar-powered infrastructure.

NAF strike aircraft subsequently launched a series of coordinated air interdictions, effectively destroying terrorist command centres, logistics warehouses, and defensive shelters.

The raids resulted in the neutralisation of dozens of terrorists and the disruption of their supply and operational chains.

The Nigerian Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining sustained air offensives aimed at degrading the operational capacity of terrorist groups and restoring peace and security to the North-East and other affected regions.