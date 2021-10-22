NAF Aircraft sustain operations around lake Chad

The Nigerian Airforce(Operation Hadin Kai struck Iswap/ Boko Haram terrorists on an island in the tumbuns on lake Chad and at Malam Fatori.

Reports reaching us say three aircraft were scrambled and observed a gathering of about twenty boats with at least five suspected terrorists in each boat

The airforce has confirmed that there is a high concentration of insurgents hibernating in the Area.

The director of public relations and information Air commodore Edward Gabkwet said the army, Navy and other security AGencies will sustain operations until that corridor is free of all terrorists