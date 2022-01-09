NAF: Abraham Adole takes over as 42nd AOC of TAC, Makurdi

The newly appointed Air Officer Commanding the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force Abraham Adole has formally taken over command during a ceremony, which held at its Headquarters in Makurdi.

Air Vice Marshal, Abraham Adole resumes office as the 42nd Air Officer Commanding after taking over from Air Vice Marshal, Idi Lubo.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, had earlier approved the redeployment of some senior officers of the Force.

The shakeup is coming months after his appointment as the new air force chief.

The new Air Officer Commanding, AIr Vice Marshal, Abraham Adole is now the 42nd Commander of the Air base in Makurdi

He takes over a very crucial Tactical air command which was established in 1978, and which is one of the bases the war in the North East is being fought from.

Before signing the handing over and taking over notes, he instructed senior officers to work in accordance with the chief of the air staff’s vision.

Air Vice Marshal Abraham Adole, the new Tactical Air Commander, is determined that the Air Base will make significant contributions with a spirit of excellence and add value under his command.

The outgoing AOC of the Tactical Air command has been deployed as the Commandant, Armed forces resettlement centre in Oshodi, Lagos State.