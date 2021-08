The insecurity challenge in the country is not only peculiar to the north as those in the South West also have their fair share of the problem.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the South West Security Stakeholders Group Conference held in Abeokuta, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams revealed that about Three Billion Naira was paid as ransom to release 400 people kidnapped in the Southwest within the past two years.