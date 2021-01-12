The arraignment of a female staff of the Access Bank Plc before a FCT High Court in Zuba, over alleged N197.2 million theft from the account of a customer was stalled due to the absence of the defendant.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed 21-count charges against two staff of Access Bank Olawunmi Audu and Michael Sado (now at large), who is the Relationship Manager of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd, over alleged forgery and theft.

The defendants were alleged to have conspired to transfer the sum of N197.2 million from the account of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd with number: 0772745307 domiciled with the bank.

According to the EFCC, the defendants allegedly transferred the funds to the account of Mikuch Global Ltd belonging to Michael Sado between May and June 2018 in Abuja.

They were alleged to have forged a document titled: “Access Bank Fund Transfer/Standing Order From” with different serial numbers with a purported signature of Paschal Nwabueze Innocent, the MD of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company Ltd.

When the matter was called, defence counsel Aliyu Hassan informed the court that Audu was absent because she went for a medical examination. He therefore pleaded for an adjournment.

counsel to the EFCC Halidu Mohammed did not object to the application for adjournment.

Justice A.O. Ebong fixed 22nd February 2021 for arraignment