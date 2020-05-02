North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his first public appearance in twenty days, according to the states’ news agency, KCNA

Kim attended the opening ceremony of a fertilizer plant in the town of Sunchŏn ending an absense that had triggered global rumours that he may be seriously ill.

Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that workers at the factory “broke into thunderous cheers of hurrah” when Kim Jong-un appeared at the ceremony.

Kim attended the ceremony in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong.

The North Korean keader made his last public appearance on April 11 when he presided over a ruling party meeting on COVID-19 pandemic.