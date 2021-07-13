A member of Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s legal team said on Monday that she is facing four new charges filed in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city.

Suu Kyi’s camp had little information about the latest charges, but Min Min Soe told journalists they involved allegations of corruption.

Suu Kyi, who was deposed in a Feb. 1 coup, is on trial in the capital, Naypyitaw, and has also been charged with violating the Official Secrets Act in a Yangon court.

The coup brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left hundreds dead.