Myanmar’s military has announced the formation of a civilian-led interim government, formally ending the state of emergency imposed following the 2021 coup, according to reports.

The move, however is widely viewed as symbolic, with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing retaining power by assuming the role of acting president while continuing to lead the armed forces.

The decree granting the military emergency powers was rescinded, according to the announcement made by state media.

In its place, a caretaker administration has been formed, along with a special commission tasked with overseeing national elections, which are tentatively scheduled for December.

Zaw Min Tun, a military government spokesperson, confirmed that the six-month transition period is designed to prepare for the elections.

“The interim president and commander in chief said this upcoming six months are the time to prepare and host the election,” he claimed.

Despite the nominal transfer of authority, analysts and observers believe the military’s dominance remains unchallenged.

General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the February 2021 coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, retains control of all key levers of power.

Myanmar has been at odds since the coup, which sparked a nationwide civil war between military forces and a broad coalition of anti-junta ethnic and pro-democracy armed groups.

The military has faced accusations of widespread atrocities and human rights violations — allegations it denies.

The planned elections have been rejected by Western governments and international observers as being illegitimate and designed to strengthen military rule. Citing systemic repression and lack of credibility, the majority of opposition parties have been banned or are declining to take part.

The junta’s most recent action seems to be an attempt to sidestep international criticism while advancing elections that opponents believe will further solidify authoritarian governance.

The likelihood of a significant democratic transition is still slim, with military proxies predicted to control the polls and opposition voices mainly muffled.