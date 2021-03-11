Myanmar’s military junta on Thursday accused detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting a $600,000 illegal payment and more than 11 kilograms of gold.

‘We have learnt Daw Aung San Suu Kyi herself took this $600,000 and seven visses (11.2 kilograms) of gold. The anti-corruption commission is investigating,’ the military’s spokesman Zaw Min Tun told reporters in the capital Naypyidaw.

San Suu Kyi detained since the February 1 putsch, is already facing several criminal charges including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year’s election.