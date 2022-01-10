My ambition to be President has been a life-long ambition -Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has notified President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He disclosed this at the Presidential villa on Monday after meeting with the president.

Tinubu asserted that his ambition to be president of Nigeria has been a life-long ambition, nothing that with what he did in Lagos in his time as governor, he has the capacity to rule Nigeria.

On Osinbajo’s potential ambition, the APC national leader maintained that he would not discuss any individual.

Asked why he would not remain a kingmaker rather than being the king, he said there is nothing that stops a kingmaker from becoming the king unless he has committed murder.

He said: I answer that with categorical YES. I’ve informed the president of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve noticed that a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult.

You will soon hear. All you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr President of my ambition.