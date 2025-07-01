Elon Musk has reignited his feud with former President Donald Trump, launching fresh criticism of a controversial tax and spending bill that he says will balloon the US debt by $5 trillion.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk condemned lawmakers who backed the legislation despite campaigning on fiscal restraint, saying they “should hang their heads in shame.”

“And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” the billionaire warned, threatening to plaster their faces on posters branded with the words “liar” and “voted to increase America’s debt.”

The renewed attack drew a swift response from Trump, who accused Musk of benefiting more from government subsidies than any individual in US history.

“Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric cars—and our country would save a fortune.”

Trump also suggested the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Musk-backed initiative that laid off over 100,000 federal workers, should scrutinise the billionaire’s businesses.

Musk, who contributed at least $250 million to Trump’s presidential campaign, has warned that the spending package will undermine efforts to reduce the federal deficit and undo cost-cutting reforms enacted by DOGE.

As the Senate debates the sweeping legislation, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO labelled it “utterly insane and destructive,” arguing it proves the US is effectively ruled by a “one-party Porky Pig Party.”

“Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk added.

The latest clash comes after a dramatic fallout between the two men in recent weeks. Musk had previously called Trump’s tax bill a “disgusting abomination” and even suggested, in a now-deleted post, that Trump appeared in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk later walked back some of his remarks, admitting he had “gone too far” and expressing regret over his posts.

In a rare moment of détente, Trump responded: “I thought it was very nice that he did that.”