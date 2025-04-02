The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has announced its commitment to supporting talented autistic children in Nigeria.

The Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa made this known on Wednesday at the Eagles Square Abuja, during the unveiling and presentation of certificate to 15-year old autistic artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke by the Guiness World Record Organization.

The event also coincided with the commemoration of World Autism Awareness day.

In her welcome address, Minister Musawa congratulated Kanyeyachukwu for breaking the Guinness World Record by painting the largest art canvas in the world.

“We are here to honor fifteen- year old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a young Nigerian prodigy, who has shown the world what is possible when passion meets hard work. By breaking this world record, Kanyeyachukwu has not only set a new record but has also demonstrated to us all that age is no barrier to greatness.

“We are not only witnessing the breaking of a world record, but also the triumph of determination, perseverance, and the unrelenting spirit of the Nigerian youth.

“We recognize the unique abilities and potential of individuals with autism and are dedicated to providing opportunities for them to thrive in the creative industries.

“Kanyeyachukwu’s record-breaking artwork, “Impossible is a Myth,” is not only an impressive feat but also a beacon of inspiration for autistic children and individuals around the world. His achievement demonstrates that with the right support and opportunities, individuals with autism can excel in their chosen fields”.

Barr Musawa added that the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is committed to providing a platform for autistic artists like Kanyeyachukwu to showcase their talents.

“We will work with relevant stakeholders to create opportunities for autistic children to develop their creative skills and pursue their passions”, the Minister said.

In attendance was the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed M. Malik, the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria H.E. Pasquale Salvaggio, the Director-General of the National Gallery of Art, Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, President, Society of Nigerian Artists Muhammad Suleiman, representatives of the Chief of Defense Staff and the Minister Federal Capital Territory, the Guiness World Record Organization and popular Afrobeat singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj.