Sarah Mullally was named the first female head of the Church of England on Friday, receiving the appointment as Archbishop of Canterbury, a decision which ignited criticism from conservative Anglicans, primarily based in Africa, who object to the ordination of women as bishops.

Mullally will also become the ceremonial head of 85 million Anglicans worldwide and, like her predecessors, faces a tough challenge in bridging the divide between conservatives, especially in Africa, where homosexuality is outlawed in some countries, and generally more liberal Christians in the West.

Delivering her first address in Canterbury Cathedral, the 63-year-old former career nurse condemned the long-standing sexual abuse scandals and safeguarding issues plaguing the Church. She also denounced antisemitism, referencing the attack on a Manchester synagogue on Thursday that tragically resulted in the deaths of two men, Reuters reported.

GAFCON, a grouping of conservative Anglican churches globally, immediately criticised Mullally’s appointment, saying it showed that the English arm of the Church had “relinquished its authority to lead”.

Addressing those who have reservations about her appointment, Mullally said: “I intend to be a shepherd who enables everyone’s ministry and vocation to flourish, whatever our tradition.”

Reforms introduced 11 years ago finally made it possible for a woman to accede to the office of Archbishop of Canterbury, a position with a history spanning over 1,400 years. The position is widely recognised as one of the last major British institutions to have been exclusively held by men. Bishop of London since 2018, she has previously championed several liberal causes within the Church, including hosting same-sex marriage in civil partnerships and marriages.

During her address, Mullally commented on the difficulties of an age that “craves certainty and tribalism,” noting that the country is simultaneously wrestling with complex moral and political questions concerning migration and communities that feel overlooked.

“Mindful of the horrific violence of yesterday’s attack on a synagogue in Manchester, we are witnessing hatred that rises through fractures across our communities,” she said, adding that it was her Christian faith that gave her hope in a world which often feels “on the brink”.

The Church of England has been without a leader since last November when Justin Welby resigned over a child abuse cover-up scandal, and Mullally said she would focus on improvements in that area. “My commitment will be to ensure that we continue to listen to survivors, care for the vulnerable, and foster a culture of safety and well-being for all,” she said. Linda Woodhead, professor of theology and religious studies at King’s College London, said Mullally’s strong management skills were needed to help address safeguarding issues. “Her emphasis on unity, gentleness and strength is exactly what the church, and nation, needs right now,” she said. Mullally, who is a former cancer nurse, was working as England’s Chief Nursing Officer in the early 2000s, while also being ordained as a priest in 2002. She became one of the first women to be consecrated as a bishop in the Church of England in 2015.