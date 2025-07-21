Muhammed Babangida has accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), expressing deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve....

In a statement released on Monday, Babangida firmly denied circulating online reports suggesting he had rejected the appointment. He described the claims as entirely false and aimed at misleading the public while attempting to undermine the credibility of the Tinubu-led administration.

“The report is not only false but a calculated attempt to cause confusion and misrepresent the facts. Muhammed Babangida wholeheartedly accepts his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture and sincerely thanks President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him,” the statement noted.

It further emphasized that those responsible for spreading the false information would be investigated and held accountable.

“We urge the public to disregard the fake news and remain vigilant against misinformation. Relevant authorities are already tracking the sources of these malicious reports, and appropriate actions will be taken to uphold truth and accountability,” the statement added.

It concluded with a call for responsible media practices and encouraged Nigerians to always seek confirmation from reliable sources before accepting or sharing sensitive information.

Muhammed Babangida’s appointment forms part of President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to reposition key government institutions with credible leadership committed to national development.