The minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the move by the National Assembly to move the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive list to Concurrent list will fail.

He made this known at the event to mark this year’s International Workers’ day.

Represented by the Minister of, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Mr Ngige said the ministry and the federal government has no hand in the bill and will die a natural death.

Every May 1st is celebrated as Workers’ Day to appreciate the contribution of the workforce towards the growth and development of the economy.