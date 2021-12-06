Motorists Protest Non-Completion of new Moro bridge in Kwara State

Motorists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital are appealing to the federal government to quickly complete the new Moro bridge along Kwara-oyo-Benin Republic border.

During a safe-our-soul protest on the old bridge, they described the near collapse old bridge as a death trap.

The Moro bridge along Ilorin-Igbeti road is one of the major bridges along Kwara-Oyo-Benin Republic border.

Thousands of motorists ply the bridge on a daily basis.

The bridge was constructed during the colonial era and renovated in 1981.

Today, the bridge is on the verge of collapse.

This is why motorists are protesting.

The federal government awarded the contract for the construction of a new Moro bridge in 2017 but is yet to be completed.

They want the bridge to be fixed without further delay.