Breaking News

Mosque Massacre: Governor Bello sets up Commission of Inquiry

Mosque Massacre: Governor Bello sets up Commission of Inquiry Mosque Massacre: Governor Bello sets up Commission of Inquiry

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello said the senseless killings in some communities in the state is partly attributable to the inability of government to adequately punish those taking laws into their hands.

The governor made this known while inaugurating an eight-man judicial commission of inquiry into the recent killings in Mazakuka, Addogon Malam Kulho and other communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor noted that senseless killings have continued unabated because there hasn’t been appropriate punitive sanctions on those found culpable.

Governor Bello tasked the commission to exercise justice and fairness and do a thorough investigation and inquiry stressing that those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The commission are to submit the results of their findings within 30 days.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

3 feared dead in fresh Southern Kaduna violence

TVCN
Jan 18, 2017

TVC N. Three people were reported killed and scores injured in renewed violence in a part of Southern…

Ex-Nigeria international, Emeteole dies at 66

TVCN
Jun 21, 2017

Former Rangers International and Heartland FC coach, Kelechi Emeteole died in the early hours of Wednesday…

Latest Breaking News About Terrorism in Nigeria : 6 Nigerians make UAE Terror financier list

6 Nigerians on UAE financiers of Terror list

TVCN
Sep 14, 2021

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released a list of 38 high networth persons and organizations who…

Tuberculosis: Doctors explain disease, proffer solutions

TVCN
Mar 26, 2019

Globally, Nigeria ranks the seventh nation, with the highest Tuberculosis burden, in the world. This…

TVC News Special Reports

declare bandits terrorists, PFN tells Buhari

PFN advises President Buhari to declare bandits terrorists

31 Oct 2021 10.48 am

President Muhammadu Buhari has been challenged…

Continue reading

Troops of ‘Operation HADARIN Daji’ destroy bandits’ camp in Zamfara

14 Sep 2020 4.21 pm

The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI…

Continue reading

12 persons abducted in Katsina regain freedom

26 Mar 2020 11.17 am

The Katsina state government has secured…

Continue reading