Mosque Massacre: Governor Bello sets up Commission of Inquiry

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello said the senseless killings in some communities in the state is partly attributable to the inability of government to adequately punish those taking laws into their hands.

The governor made this known while inaugurating an eight-man judicial commission of inquiry into the recent killings in Mazakuka, Addogon Malam Kulho and other communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor noted that senseless killings have continued unabated because there hasn’t been appropriate punitive sanctions on those found culpable.

Governor Bello tasked the commission to exercise justice and fairness and do a thorough investigation and inquiry stressing that those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The commission are to submit the results of their findings within 30 days.