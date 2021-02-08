Morocco retained the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after beating Mali in a thrilling finale in Cameroon.

Soffiane Bouftini scored the opening goal with a header in the 69th minute. Ten minutes later, Ayoub El Kaabi netted another header to put the game beyond the Malians.

Kenyan referee Peter Waweru who officiated the match had a hard time calming down the tense game that was stopped on many occasions following numerous disagreements amongst players of both teams.

Morocco is now the first team to retain the title and also join the Democratic Republic of Congo in winning the cup twice.