Moroccans protest soaring living costs

Thousands of Moroccans on Sunday staged a nationwide protest against the government for its failure to control spiraling living costs across the kingdom.

Protests coincided with the 11th anniversary of the launch of the pro-reform and anti-corruption “February 20th movement” which was inspired by the 2011 Arab spring uprisings.

Demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans against the government for its failure to control high living costs and rising rates of poverty.

Protesters complained that their demands had not been met in 11 years.

The Moroccan government blamed the spike in prices on global post-pandemic economic recovery and an increase in prices of goods in international markets.

A severe drought has exacerbated problems as the Moroccan economy depends on agriculture which contributes around 14% of the country’s GDP.