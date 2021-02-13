The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has explained the federal government’s delay in bringing in vaccines to tackle the covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The Minister was speaking while revalidating his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ogudu area of Lagos this Saturday.

APC leaders across the Lagos East Senatorial District witnessed the reregistration exercise.

The Minister maintained that the federal government is working very hard to procure the best vaccines, that will address COVID-19 variants in the country, hence, the reason for the delay.