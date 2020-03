A truck owned by a quarry company carrying explosives has exploded in Ilu- Abo in Akure north local government area of Ondo.

The truck which was heading to Edo State was accompanied by police escorts destroyed over hundred houses.

Church buildings, a private school were among the property affected by explosion.

It was gathered that the truck moving bombs exploded around 1.am.

The explosion created a big ditch on the Akure/Owo road

This has created traffic jam on the ever busy road.