The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says there is an increase in the number of coronavirus patients having breathing difficulties in the state.

This is as The Lagos State Government has activated an Oxygen Plant within the premises of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba to provide swift support to COVID-19 patients who require oxygen therapy.

Abayomi, who activated the plant, explained that the increased demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients in the second wave of the pandemic necessitated activation of oxygen generation capacity in the state.

The Commissioner added that the operation of the plant will significantly make oxygen available for COVID19 patients and supply about 300 cylinders per day and six cylinders per hour for use of patients admitted at the isolation facility.

He said, “We recognized the importance of generating oxygen because of the large number of patients who are currently on admission in our isolation centres and are largely depending on oxygen. This has resulted in an escalating and alarming demand for oxygen”.

“The oxygen plant facility could not have come at a better time than now, when the State is recording an increase in the number of people presenting with difficulty in breathing and requiring urgent oxygen therapy.”

Abayomi disclosed that about 300 cylinders of gas are being used a day in the State isolation facility stressing that a patient with a critical case may use about six cylinders of oxygen within 24 hours.

He explained that oxygen plants are industrial devices designed for regular supply into healthcare facilities adding that the plants separate oxygen from other air components by using pressure swing adsorption or membrane separation techniques.

The Commissioner averred that high purity oxygen is needed in healthcare facilities and essential for patients undergoing COVID treatments.

“This is particularly useful for patients with comorbidities who require prompt oxygen for survival. Oxygen from the plant will be very helpful for effective treatment due to proximity of the plant which serves as a source,” he added.