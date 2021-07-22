More than 200 people in 27 different states in the United States are being monitored for possible cases of the rare monkeypox, according to health officials,

Experts fear that people may have come into contact with a Texas man who brought the disease in from Nigeria earlier this month.

The man, who is believed to be the country’s first monkeypox case since 2003, was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

No new cases have been found so far.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is concerned passengers who were on board two flights the man made may have been exposed to the disease, as he flew into Atlanta, Georgia from Lagos, Nigeria on 9 July, before taking a flight to Dallas, where he was hospitalised.

It said it was working with the airlines to assess “potential risks to those who may have had close contact with the traveller”.

But the chances of the disease spreading on the plane were low because passengers had to wear face masks, it added.