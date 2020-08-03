The Federal high court sitting in Abuja has resumed trial on the money laundering charges against the former Attorney General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke.

At the last sitting the former AGF alongside Aliyu Abubakar was arraigned by the Federal government on a 7 count charge

Presiding Judge Justice Inyang Ekwo adopted the bail conditions earlier granted to the defendants by Justice Binta Nyako.

Justice Nyako was the trial judge presiding over the case, but for some reason, she recused herself from the trial.

At the resumed sitting the prosecuting counsel told the court that an amended charge has been filed before the court.

Although the defendants acknowledged service of the charges, trial Judge Justice Inyang Ekwo noted that the amended charge was not before the court.

He adjourned to 4th August for the continuation of trial.