The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has lent support to the age-old proverb that wealth does not guarantee emotional fulfillment. Taking to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote: “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.” The post quickly went viral,...

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has lent support to the age-old proverb that wealth does not guarantee emotional fulfillment.

Taking to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote: “Whoever said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ really knew what they were talking about.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 47 million views and 334,000 likes within hours, as followers saw it as a rare, candid acknowledgment of the personal pressures that come with immense fortune.

The discussion gained a global dimension, particularly in Nigeria, where social media users drew parallels between Musk’s statement and Afrobeat star Adekunle Gold’s 2021 hit, It Is What It Is.

In the song, the singer expresses a similar realisation: “Money no dey bring happiness oh / Na when I get money I realise oh.”