The Owa of Igbajo, Oba Ademola Makinde, has appealed to Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to halt plans to demote some traditional rulers in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the State....

Speaking with journalists, Oba Makinde said the dispute could be resolved amicably through the Boluwaduro Local Government Traditional Council.

The monarch, who chairs the council, urged Governor Adeleke to handle the matter carefully, describing it as sensitive and delicate.

He explained that some traditional rulers in the area were elevated to Part Two Oba status last year and issued with staff of office and certificates by the state government.

However, two of the monarchs — the Olokeolooru of Okeolooru Obalufon, Oba Adebisi Mukaila Michael, and the Onirante of Irante, Oba Ogundele Olasunkanmi Mathew — have taken the state government to court over an alleged plan to reverse their elevation.

Oba Makinde said the crisis could have been avoided if the Traditional Council had been active, adding that regular meetings among monarchs would help resolve the matter peacefully.

He assured that traditional rulers under his jurisdiction would meet to address the issue and prevent any breakdown of law and order.